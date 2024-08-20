CAC 40 Gains On Fed Rate-cut Optimism

(RTTNews) - French stocks were seeing modest gains on Tuesday ahead of final inflation figures from the euro area due later in the day.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,514 after climbing 0.7 percent in the previous session.

The dollar hovered near a seven-month low amid bets the U.S. Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates from next month.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said in an interview to the Wall Street Journal that he would be open to lowering interest rates in September because of the rising possibility of a weakening labor market.

Traders look ahead to the release of July FOMC minutes and Fed Char Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium this week for additional clues on the outlook for interest rates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.