News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Gains On Election Outcome Optimism; Banks Lead Gainers

July 04, 2024 — 04:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Thursday amid optimism that the far-right National Rally (RN) party would not get a majority of seats in the French parliament.

France's leftist and centrist parties have pulled hundreds of candidates from Sunday's high-stakes election in a coordinated attempt to prevent the RN from ascending to power.

The centrists and the left-wingers hope that their consolidation can prevent a clean sweep for the RN.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 57 points, or 0.8 percent, at 7,689 after climbing 1.2 percent the previous day.

Banks topped the gainers list, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rallying 2-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.