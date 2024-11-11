CAC 40 Gains Despite Concerns Over Trump's Proposed Tariffs

(RTTNews) - French stocks were sharply higher on Monday despite increased uncertainty resulting from Donald Trump's decisive victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Investors remain apprehensive about how Trump's second presidency will impact EU policy from energy and trade to finance and defense.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 93 points, or 1.3 percent, at 7,432 after losing 1.2 percent on Friday.

The single European currency fell marginally below the level of 1.07 at the opening of the new week as Trump edged closer to securing full control of the U.S. Congress.

China-related luxury firms LVMH, Kering and Hermes International all rose about 1 percent after China announced a five-year package totaling 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) to tackle local government debt problems.

