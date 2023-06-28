CAC 40 Gains As Yields Slip Ahead Of Powell's Speech

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Wednesday as Treasury yields declined after rising overnight on the back of upbeat U.S. economic data.

The euro was under mild pressure despite signs the European Central Bank will continue raising interest rates.

The results of the Fed's annual stress test of the banking industry along with speeches by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other central bankers will be in focus later in the day.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 48 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,263 after rising 0.4 percent the previous day.

Supermarket chain Carrefour rallied 3.5 percent after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an "overweight" rating.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were flat to slightly lower after recent strong gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.