CAC 40 Gains As Shanghai Says 'zero-Covid' Achieved

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Tuesday as Shanghai started to ease a citywide lockdown and Eurostat said the eurozone economy grew modestly in the first quarter.

Eurozone GDP grew 0.3 percent sequentially in the first three months of the year, up from a preliminary estimate of 0.2 percent and compared with a 0.3 percent rise in the previous quarter.

Separate data showed that the French unemployment rate fell to the lowest rate in 14 years in the first quarter, dropping to 7.3 percent.

The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 77 points, or 1.2 percent, to 6,424 after ending 0.2 percent lower in the previous session.

Industrial gases company Air Liquide Group advanced 1.4 percent. The company has reached an agreement with Toyota Motor Europe and Portuguese bus manufacturer CaetanoBus to develop integrated hydrogen solutions in Europe.

Power group ENGIE soared almost 6 percent after lifting guidance for the full year.

