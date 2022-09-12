CAC-40 Gains As Sentiment Improves Globally

(RTTNews) - CAC-40 is trading more than a percent higher than the levels on Friday as sentiment improved globally amidst strong expectations that the expected dip in Consumer Price inflation in the U.S. would goad the Fed into a more dovish monetary policy stance. Inflation readings from the U.S. are due on Tuesday. The Euro meanwhile appreciated against the Dollar as the ECB moved to a more hawkish monetary policy stance.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 6,295.44, up 1.34 percent from Friday's close. The day's trading has been between 6,224.51 and 6,299.17.

Alstom is the top gainer with a 4.2 percent uptick. Arcelormittal and Renault have both gained more than 3 percent in the day's trade. Airbus and Stellantis have both added more than 2 percent. Only Dassault Systemes is trading in the red zone.

Total Energies which gained 1.5 percent is the most active scrip with a turnover of 64 million.

The EUR/USD pair is at 1.0132, gaining almost 1 percent overnight amidst the US Dollar Index weakening 0.69 percent to 108.26.

The ten-year bond yield has decreased 1.74 percent to 2.234 percent versus 2.273 percent on Friday.

