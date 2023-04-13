Markets

CAC 40 Gains As LVMH Sales Soar

April 13, 2023 — 05:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Thursday despite uncertainty around the Fed's rate path and growing concerns about the U.S. economy slipping into a recession later this year.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 69 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,466 after finishing marginally higher the previous day.

Renault gained 0.7 percent as the automaker announced a long-term commercial partnership with French start-up Verkor for the supply of electric batteries.

Luxury giant LVMH jumped 4.3 percent after its first-quarter revenue grew by 17 percent, more than double analysts' expectations, as China emerged from COVID lockdowns.

Kering SA rallied 2 percent and Hermes climbed 3.2 percent after customs data showed Chinese exports rose for the first time in 6 months.

Total exports soared 14.8 percent year-on-year in March, the data showed, a sharp rise from last March when strict virus lockdowns crippled normal economic activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.