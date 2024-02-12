News & Insights

CAC 40 Gains As Iran Signals Progress In Talks On Israel-Hamas War

February 12, 2024 — 04:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded higher on Monday after Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Saturday that his country did not want to see an expansion of the war in the region.

"Iran and Lebanon confirm that the war is not the solution, and we never want to expand the scope of the war," the top Iranian diplomat said during a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib in Beirut and called on the United States to pressure Israel to stop the attacks on Gaza and the West Bank.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 32 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,679 after closing 0.2 percent lower on Friday.

