CAC 40 Gains As Investors Wait For Fed Speeches

November 17, 2023 — 04:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Friday as Treasury yields held steady after declining Thursday on the back of soft U.S. economic data.

The U.S.economic calendaris relatively quiet today, with a report on new residential construction along with remarks by several Fed officials likely to garner investor attention.

Closer home, Eurostat releases euro area final HICP data for October.

Inflation is forecast to ease to 2.9 percent, as initially estimated, from 4.3 percent in September.

The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 53 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,223 after declining 0.6 percent in the previous session.

China-related LVMH and Kering rose 1 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively helped by the apparent easing of tensions between the United States and China.

