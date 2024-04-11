News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Gains As Investors Await Rate-cut Cues

April 11, 2024 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded slightly higher on Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank rate (ECB) decision later in the day.

The ECB is likely to keep interest rates unchanged, but the focus will be on whether President Christine Lagarde would signal interest-rate cuts in June, given easing price pressures and economic weakness.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 21 points, or 0.3 percent, at 8,067 after finishing marginally lower the previous day.

French advertising company Publicis Groupe added 1.5 percent after its net revenue for the first quarter grew 4.9 percent, reflecting solid performance across all regions.

Societe Generale shares rallied 2.6 percent. The lender has signed a pact with Groupe BPCE to sell Societe Generale Equipment Finance, a professional equipment financing businesses, for 1.1 billion euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.