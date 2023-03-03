CAC 40 Gains As Fed Worries Ease

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Friday to extend gains from the previous session after a survey showed business activity at French service providers expanded in February for the first time since October last year.

Sentiment was also underpinned after a Fed official suggested a measured approach to raising interest rates and a private survey showed China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in February.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 38 points, or half a percent, at 7,320 after climbing 0.7 percent on Thursday.

Among the top gainers, BNP Paribas, Capgemini, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale, Veolia, Engie, ArcelorMittal, Renault and STMicroelectronics jumped 1-2 percent.

