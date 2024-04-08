News & Insights

CAC 40 Gains As Eurozone Investor Morale Climbs Again

April 08, 2024 — 05:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded higher on Monday as Middle East tensions eased, and investors looked ahead to an ECB policy meeting due later this week for important clues on the interest rate patch.

Meanwhile, investors cheered data showing that Eurozone investor morale rose for the sixth consecutive month to hit a two-year high in April.

Sentix's index for the euro zone improved to -5.9 points from -10.5 in March. The reading beat forecasts for a score of -8.5 and marked its highest level since February 2022.

The Expectations Index rose from -2.3 in the previous month to 5.0 while the index on the Current Situation rose to -16.3 from -18.5 in March.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 44 points, or half a percent, at 8,105 after declining 1.1 percent on Friday.

