News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Gains As Earnings Bring Cheer

February 22, 2024 — 04:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose notably on Thursday as investors cheered strong earnings updates and flash survey data from S&P Global showing that France's private sector activity contracted at a slower pace in February.

The composite output index rose to a nine-month high of 47.7 in February from 44.6 in January.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 65 points, or 0.8 percent, at 7,877 after gaining 0.2 percent the previous day.

Energy company ENGIE jumped 2.5 percent after raising its 2024 financial guidance. Hotel group Accor soared 4.1 percent after annual core profit topped forecasts.

AXA climbed 3.2 percent. The insurer launched a share buyback after reporting higher FY23 underlying profit.

Yoghurt maker Danone added nearly 2 percent as it delivered 2023 sales growth at the top end of its forecast.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.