Markets

CAC 40 Gains As Cyclicals Rebound

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose notably on Friday despite mounting concerns over Europe's energy crisis and slowing growth momentum in the global economy.

Traders remained focused on a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day that would provide additional clues on the pace of future rate rises in the United States.

The European Central Bank announces its interest-rate decision next week, with analysts expecting a 75-bps hike.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 52 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,086 after declining 1.5 percent in the previous session.

Industrial gases company Air Liquide Group fell about 1 percent. The company confirmed its intention to withdraw from Russia.

Economy-sensitive stocks were gaining ground, with automaker Renault climbing nearly 2 percent.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rallied 1-2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular