CAC 40 Gains As Bond Yields Slide

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - French stocks rose sharply on Tuesday and bond yields declined as markets held out hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soften its hawkish stance after delivering a widely expected 75-bps rate hike on Wednesday.

Yields in the 10-year Bund were close to levels seen right before last week's European Central Bank gathering while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dropped 8 basis points (bps) to 3.99 percent.

The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 111 points, or 1.8 percent, to 6,378 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Monday.

TotalEnergies shares rose nearly 3 percent, tracking higher oil prices after OPEC raised its forecasts for world oil demand in the medium- and longer-term in an annual outlook released on Monday.

