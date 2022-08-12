Markets

CAC 40 Gains As Aggressive Fed Bets Ease

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Friday as signs of cooling consumer and producer price inflation in the United States prompted traders to pare bets of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, France's unemployment rate increased unexpectedly in the June quarter, though slightly, data from the statistical office INSEE showed.

The ILO jobless rate stood at 7.4 percent in the second quarter versus 7.3 percent in the March quarter. Economists had forecast the rate to remain stable at 7.3 percent.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 28 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,573 after rising 0.3 percent on Thursday.

Sanofi gained about 1 percent following two days of losses on growing worries about U.S. litigation focused on a heartburn drug that contained a probable carcinogen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular