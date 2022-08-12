CAC 40 Gains As Aggressive Fed Bets Ease

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Friday as signs of cooling consumer and producer price inflation in the United States prompted traders to pare bets of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, France's unemployment rate increased unexpectedly in the June quarter, though slightly, data from the statistical office INSEE showed.

The ILO jobless rate stood at 7.4 percent in the second quarter versus 7.3 percent in the March quarter. Economists had forecast the rate to remain stable at 7.3 percent.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 28 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,573 after rising 0.3 percent on Thursday.

Sanofi gained about 1 percent following two days of losses on growing worries about U.S. litigation focused on a heartburn drug that contained a probable carcinogen.

