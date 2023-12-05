News & Insights

CAC-40 Gains Amidst Renewed Hopes Of ECB's Rate Cut

December 05, 2023 — 06:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - Market sentiment for CAC-40 got a big boost amidst comments by an ECB official that hinted at potentially no more rate hikes by the ECB. Jobs data from the U.S. and inflation readings from China due in the week however kept market sentiment in check. The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,343.64, adding 0.15 percent from the previous close of 7,332.59. The day's trading has been between 7,363.47 and 7,320.49.

Only 13 of the 40 scrips in the index are currently trading in negative territory.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield topped with gains of 2.6 percent. STMicroelectronics, Michelin and Saint Gobain, all gained more than 1 percent.

Alstom is the greatest laggard with a decline of 1.2 percent. Renault, Sanofi, Danone, Worldline have all declined more than half percent.

The Dollar Index has edged down 0.07 percent to 103.64, versus 103.71 a day earlier. The EUR/USD has in the meanwhile slipped 0.05 percent to trade at 1.0831.

In tandem with the global easing in bond yields, the yields on France's ten-year bonds have dropped 1.42 percent to 2.880%. The yield was at 2.921 percent a day earlier.

