CAC 40 Gains Amid Easing Ukraine Tensions

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Friday after Russia said it was withdrawing more tanks and hardware from the Ukraine border.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are expected to meet next week in Europe over Ukraine and European security issues.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 44 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,991 after ending 0.3 percent lower the previous day.

Carmaker Renault rallied 3 percent after it swung to profit in 2021 and announced the appointment of Thierry Piéton as Chief Financial Officer with effect from March 1.

Luxury group Hermes tumbled 4.7 percent after its fourth-quarter sales came in a tad lower than expectations.

Power utility EDF lost 4.3 percent after announcing a rights issue.

