CAC 40 Gains Ahead Of Key Regional Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded slightly higher on Monday ahead of the release of Germany's flash inflation figures for April and the euro area economic sentiment index later in the day.

Spain's consumer price inflation rose less than expected in April to the highest level in three months, the flash estimate from the statistical office INE revealed earlier today.

Inflation increased slightly to 3.3 percent from 3.2 percent in the previous month. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 3.4 percent.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 21 points, or 0.3 percent, at 8,109 after rising 0.9 percent on Friday.

Vivendi shares dropped half a percent. The mass-media holding company reported a surge in revenue for the first quarter, supported by the consolidation of Lagardere as well as revenue growth at Canal+ Group and Havas.

Atos SE surged almost 15 percent. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Sunday said he had moved to acquire the "sovereign activities" of the debt-laden tech giant Atos and prevent foreign ownership of them.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.