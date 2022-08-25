Markets

CAC 40 Gains Ahead Of ECB Minutes

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Thursday ahead of minutes from the European Central Bank's last policy meeting due later in the day.

Sentiment was underpinned after German GDP and business confidence numbers came in better than expected.

Closer home, confidence among the French manufacturers weakened further as expected in August, as they were less confident about past changes in production and order books, survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed.

The business climate index for the manufacturing sector fell to 104 in August from 106 in July, in line with expectations.

The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 40 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,427 after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Veolia shares rose about 1 percent after the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority ordered that the French waste management firm must sell most of the operations it took over in the U.K. when it acquired Suez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular