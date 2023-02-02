Markets

CAC 40 Gains Ahead Of ECB, BoE Meetings

February 02, 2023 — 04:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks were sharply higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said that "disinflationary process has started" but "ongoing increases" in rates will be needed to curb price pressures.

Euro zone bond yields fell, and the dollar hit its lowest level in over nine months as Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments in a press conference stoked expectation that the Fed might start cutting rates before 2024.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England will announce their monetary policy decisions later in the day.

Both are expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points as inflation remains elevated.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 77 points, or 1.1 percent, at 7,154 after closing marginally lower in the previous session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.