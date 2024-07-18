CAC 40 Gains Ahead Of ECB Rate Decision; Publicis Shares Jump Over 4%

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting later in the day.

The ECB is all but certain to keep interest rates steady but may open the door open for a September rate cut.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 29 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,600 after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.

Automaker Renault rose about 1 percent after industry data showed new car sales in the EU recovered strongly in June, driven by gains in three out of the region's four major markets.

New car registrations rose 4.3 percent year-over-year to 1.089 million units in June, reversing a 3.0 percent fall in May.

Publicis Groupe jumped 4.5 percent. The advertising group raised its organic growth target for 2024 after reporting better than expected results for the first half of the year.

