News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Gains After US Inflation Data

May 11, 2023 — 05:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded higher on Thursday as softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data raised optimism over the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates later this year.

After China reported weak inflation figures, reflecting weak domestic demand, traders looked ahead to the U.S. producer price inflation data later in the day for further direction.

The monetary policy decision from the Bank of England is due later in the day, with economists expecting the central bank to raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent.

The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 48 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,408 after closing half a percent lower the previous day.

Energy company Engie SA rose half a percent after reporting a rise in first-quarter earnings.

Banks traded mixed, with BNP Paribas and Societe Generale seeing modest gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.