News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Gains After Strong PMI Data

August 22, 2024 — 05:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Thursday as a survey showed France's private sector expanded in August for the first time since April, driven by the upturn in services activity.

The composite output index rose to 52.7 in August from 49.1 in July, according to flash survey results from S&P Global. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 49.1.

This was the first time since April that the index has posted above the 50.0 threshold and also suggested the strongest expansion since March 2023.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index hit a 27-month high of 55.0 compared to 50.1 in July while the manufacturing PMI declined unexpectedly to an eight-month low of 42.1 from 44.0 a month ago.

Meanwhile, dovish Fed minutes and downward revisions to U.S. job growth also reinforced investor expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 29 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,554 after rising half a percent the previous day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.