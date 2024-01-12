CAC 40 Gains After Lagarde Comments On Rate Cuts; Airbus Rallies 2%

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Friday as investors cheered dovish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde on possible rate cuts.

Meanwhile, France's inflation accelerated for the first time in four months in December, as initially estimated, provisional data from the statistical office INSEE showed.

The consumer price index posted an annual increase of 3.7 percent in December, faster than the 3.5 percent gain in November - largely due to higher energy and services prices. That was in line with the flash data published on January 4.

EU harmonized inflation also rose to 4.1 percent from 3.9 percent in the prior month, as estimated.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 65 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,453 after declining half a percent in the previous session.

Airbus shares rallied 2 percent after the plane maker reported record annual jet orders, driven largely by mega deals from India's IndiGo and Air India, as well as a purchase by Turkish Airlines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.