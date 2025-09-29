Markets

CAC 40 Flat In Lackluster Trade

September 29, 2025 — 07:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks are turning in a mixed performance in lackluster trade on Monday amid a lack of triggers. Investors are mostly cautious, looking ahead to some crucial economic data later in the week.

Luxury stocks are finding some support.

The benchmark CAC 40, moving between 7,872.29 and 7,901.23, was up 2.89 points or 0.04% at 7,873.57 a few minutes ago.

Kering, STMicroElectronics, EssilorLuxottica, Hermes International, Eurofins Scientific, Stellantis and LVMH are gaining 1.1 to 1.8%.

Thales is up nearly 1%. Bureau Veritas, Accor, Unibail Rodamco, Dassault Systemes, Capgemini and Airbus are up 0.3 to 0.7%.

TotalEnergies is declining by about 1.25%. Veolia Environment, Engie, Societe Generale, Orange, Sanofi, Michelin and Euronext are down 0.5 to 1%.

On the economic front, a report from the European Commission showed the economic sentiment indicator in the Euro Area edged up to 95.5 in September froman upwardly revised 95.3 in August and slightly higher than market expectations of 95.2.

Euro Area consumer confidence was at -14.9 in September, up from -15.5 in August and in line with the preliminary estimate.

