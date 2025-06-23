CAC 40 Falls As Market Spotlight On Middle East Tensions

(RTTNews) - The CAC 40 benchmark changed course on Monday amidst a major escalation in Middle East tensions over the weekend that hurtglobal marketsentiment. The index that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris slipped more than half a percent on Monday. It had rallied close to half a percent in Friday's trading.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,541.77, shedding 0.63 percent from the previous close of 7,589.66. The day's trading has been between 7,597.94 and 7,530.81.

With the reversal in sentiment, only 7 scrips in the index are trading above the flatline.

Engie topped gains with an addition of 0.64 percent.

Kering topped losses with a decline of 2.8 percent. Air Liquide, L'Oreal and Thales, all declined more than 2 percent.

Amidst the dollar's strength attributed to safe-haven demand, the EUR/USD has declined 0.45 percent to 1.1471. The pair ranged between 1.1521 and 1.1454. The EUR/GBP pair has edged up 0.04 percent to 0.8570. The EUR/JPY pair has rallied 0.74 percent to 169.58.

Aligning with the global trend, bond yields in France hardened 0.68 percent to 3.267 percent, versus the level of 3.245 percent at the previous close. Yields ranged between 3.298 percent and 3.248 percent.

