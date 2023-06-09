CAC-40 Falls As Monetary Policy Pressures Sentiment

(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 slipped on Friday as caution ahead of the monetary policy reviews played spoilsport. Disappointing inflation readings from China also weighed. Fears ahead of the release of the CPI data from the U.S. also hit market mood.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,209.38, losing 0.18 percent from the previous close. The day's trading has been between 7,196.68 and 7239.52. Of the 40 scrips in the index, only 13 are trading in positive territory.

Societe Generale, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Teleperformance, have all gained more than 2.5 percent in the day's trading. STMicroelectronics rallied more than 1 percent.

Danone, Vivendi and Eurofins Scientific have declined more than 2 percent.

The safe haven demand for the Dollar triggered by the weak inflation readings from China lifted the Dollar Index, a measure of the Dollar's relative strength, by 0.20 percent to 103.54. The Dollar's strength dragged down the EUR/USD pair 0.11 percent to 1.2546.

In tandem with the global trend, the yield on France's ten-year bond has decreased 0.40 percent overnight to 2.965%, from the previous close of 2.977%.

