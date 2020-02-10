CAC 40 Falls As Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 900

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell on Monday after China's National Health Commission confirmed 3,062 new cases of coronavirus and 97 additional deaths, mostly in Hubei province.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus voiced concern over the spread from people with no travel history to China, saying "we may only be seeing the tip of the iceberg."

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 40,600 people globally, raising fears of a slowdown in global growth.

Investors also kept an eye on political developments in Ireland, where Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was re-elected by a narrow margin as a member of the lower house of the Irish parliament in the country's general election.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 28 points, or 0.46 percent, at 6,002 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.

In stock-specific news, Air France KLM was little changed after reporting passenger traffic figures for January.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.