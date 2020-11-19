CAC 40 Falls As Banks Drag

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell notably on Thursday as new coronavirus cases continued to rise in the U.S. and Europe, offsetting optimism over an effective Covid-19 vaccine.

The state of New York has shut down schools in an effort to combat a second Covid wave as the U.S. death toll from the virus topped 250,000.

The benchmark CAC 40 fell 52 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,459 after gaining half a percent on Wednesday.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale fell 1-2 percent.

Industrial group Bouygues was marginally higher after raising its outlook for the second half of the year.

Sanofi edged lower. The pharmaceutical company said that the European Commission has granted a marketing authorization for Supemtek, a quadrivalent (four-strain) recombinant influenza vaccine, for the prevention of influenza in adults aged 18 years and older.

