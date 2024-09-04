News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Extends Slide As Growth Worries Weigh

September 04, 2024 — 05:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded lower on Wednesday to extend losses from the previous session as weak U.S. manufacturing data reignited recession fears.

Disappointing services sector activity data from China and a disagreement among ECB policymakers on the outlook for regional growth also dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 64 points, or 0.8 percent, at 7,511 after declining 0.9 percent in the previous session.

The dollar index struggled for direction and Treasury yields hovered below 3.85 percent as focus shifted to more U.S. economic data due this week, including Friday's payrolls data that could offer more clues on the economic and rate outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.