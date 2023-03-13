Markets

CAC 40 Extends Slide After SVB Collapse

March 13, 2023 — 05:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell on Monday to extend losses from the previous session in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse and growing worries about the health of the U.S. financial system.

Over the weekend, the U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said they would "fully protect" depositors, including those with assets above the federally guaranteed $250,000 limit.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 85 points, or 1.2 percent, at 7,137 after closing 1.3 percent lower on Friday.

BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale all fell around 2 percent. Sanofi SA shares declined 1.6 percent. The pharma and healthcare firm has inked a deal to buy Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) for $25 per share in cash or around $2.9 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.