CAC-40 Extends Losses As Rate Hike Draws Nearer

(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 dropped from Thursday's levels as the likelihood of an immediate rate hike by the Fed appeared more certain with recent pronouncements by Fed officials.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7157.46, down 0.60 percent from Thursday's close. The day's trading has been between 7126.58 and 7165.14.

Thales is the top-gainer with a 2.1 percent rally. Carrefour and Total Energies have advanced more than 1 percent.

Luxury goods maker Kering, Alstom and L'oreal have declined more than 2 percent.

LVMH is the most active scrip with a turnover of 119 million. The scrip has shed around 1.5 percent.

The EURUSD pair hovered around 1.1452, almost close to the closing level at Thursday amidst the Dollar Index remaining firm at 94.79, Thursday's closing level.

France's ten-year Bond yield has increased by around 7 percent to 0.312 percent versus 0.292 percent on Thursday, pricing in the imminent rate hike likelihood.

