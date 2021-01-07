CAC 40 Extends Gains On Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session on hopes that a Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate will be a net positive for economic growth globally.

Following a Democratic sweep in Georgia, investors remain hopeful that President-elect Joe Biden will be better placed to push through stimulus packages to help America get through the Covid crisis.

The benchmark CAC 40 index rose 23 points, or half a percent, to 5,660 after climbing 1.2 percent in the previous session.

Banks traded mixed while automakers Renault and Peugeot rose about 2 percent.

