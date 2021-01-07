Markets

CAC 40 Extends Gains On Stimulus Hopes

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session on hopes that a Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate will be a net positive for economic growth globally.

Following a Democratic sweep in Georgia, investors remain hopeful that President-elect Joe Biden will be better placed to push through stimulus packages to help America get through the Covid crisis.

The benchmark CAC 40 index rose 23 points, or half a percent, to 5,660 after climbing 1.2 percent in the previous session.

Banks traded mixed while automakers Renault and Peugeot rose about 2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular