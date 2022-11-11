CAC 40 Extends Gains On Hopes Of Fed Easing

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Friday to extend gains from the previous session as softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data fueled hopes the Federal Reserve will ease up on its interest-rate increases in the coming months.

Sentiment was also underpinned after China cut quarantine restrictions for inbound travelers and flights.

Authorities also removed a penalty for airlines for bringing in too many cases. The loosening of curbs came, a day after President Xi Jinping led his new Politburo Standing Committee in a meeting on COVID.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 71 points, or 1.1 percent, at 6,628 after surging 2 percent the previous day.

China-exposed luxury giants were moving higher, with Kering, Pernod Ricard and Hermes International climbing 2-3 percent.

