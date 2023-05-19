News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Extends Gains As Investors Await Powell's Speech

May 19, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks opened higher on Friday to extend gains from the previous session amid hopes that the United States could soon reach debt ceiling deal to avoid a default.

Meanwhile, traders shrugged off comments from Fed officials on interest rates staying high.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan said current data doesn't justify pausing rate hikes yet.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard reaffirmed his support for lifting interest rates further as an "insurance" policy against inflation.

Fed Governor and vice chair nominee Philip Jefferson said that progress on inflation is slowing, but it is still too early for the full impact of the interest rates over the past year to be fully felt.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde and New York Fed's John Williams are scheduled to speak later today.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 45 points, or 0.60 percent, at 7,492 after rising 0.6 percent in the previous session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.