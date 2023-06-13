News & Insights

CAC 40 Extends Gains As China Cuts Rates To Boost Growth

June 13, 2023 — 05:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Tuesday to extend gains from the previous session on hopes that U.S. inflation data later in the day would likely show an easing in prices in May, and that the Federal Reserve would resist raising rates at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 36 points, or half a percent, at 7,286 after gaining half a percent the previous day.

China-exposed luxury giant LVMH and Hermes International both rallied around 1.3 percent after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut its seven-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points in a bid to restore market confidence and prop up slowing economic growth.

