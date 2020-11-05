Markets

CAC 40 Extends Gains As Biden Nears 270 Mark

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session as investors braced for the prospects of Joe Biden as President and a divided Congress, which will reduce the likelihood of major policy changes.

Former vice-president Joe Biden has collected 264 electoral votes so far, making him the favorite to become the next president.

Republicans appeared poised to retain control of the Senate, an indication that nothing dramatic will happen in the next four years.

The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 42 points, or 0.9 percent, to 4,965 after climbing 2.4 percent on Wednesday.

Lender Societe Generale rallied 3 percent. The bank reported a net income of 862 million euros ($1.011 billion) for the third quarter on the back of more "normalized" market conditions.

Lagardère shares declined 1 percent. The company's Q3 revenue fell 38.3 percent due to the impacts of the pandemic on its travel retail business.

