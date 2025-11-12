Markets

CAC 40 Extends Gains To 3rd Straight Day, Rises Over 1%

November 12, 2025 — 06:43 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks are up in positive territory on Wednesday, extending gains to a third straight session, led by gains in financial and luxury sectors.

Expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month, and hopes that the government shutdown in the U.S. will likely end this week help underpin sentiment.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 85.51 points or 1.06% at 8,241.74 a few minutes ago.

Publicis Groupe is gaining 3.2%. BNP Paribas is up 2.5% and Schneider Electric is rising 2.3%, while Renault, LVMH, Stellantis, Legrand, Credit Agricole, STMicroElectronics, Hermes International, Societe Generale and Capgemini are up 1.6 to 2%.

Sanofi is gaining 1.1%. ArcelorMittal, Saint Gobain, AXA, EssilorLuxottica and Thales are also notably higher.

Shares of French voucher provider Edenred are down nearly 8% percent the company warned that it would cut its 2026 profit guidance.

Carrefour is down by about 0.5%, while Pernod Ricard is down marginally.

