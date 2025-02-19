News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Edging Lower In Cautious Trade

February 19, 2025 — 05:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French stocks are drifting lower Wednesday morning, shifting to reverse gear after successive days of gains. Fears of fresh tariffs by the U.S. after President Donald Trump spoke about the possibility of a 25% levy on imports of automobile, semiconductors and pharma products from April, weigh on sentiment.

Trump, continuing with his aggressive stance on trade, reiterated that U.S. will charge reciprocal tariff to trading partners which would be 'no more, no less' levied by other countries.

Higher bond yields also appear to be keeping keeping investors on edge.

The benchmark CAC 40, moving in a very narrow range between 8,185.36 and 8,208.67, was down 16.16 points or 0.21% at 8,190.40 a few minutes ago.

Hermes International is declining nearly 2.5%. LVMH, Kering and Saint-Gobain are down 1.2 to 1.6%.

Renault, L'Oreal, Capgemini, Eurofins Scientific, ArcelorMittal, Air Liquide and Edenred are modestly lower.

STMicroElectronics is rising nearly 5.5%. Engie is gaining about 1.5% and Thales is up by a little over 1%. Vivendi, Veolia, Publicis Groupe, TotalEnergies, Dassault Systemes, Stellantis and Carrefou are up with modest gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.