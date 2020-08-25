CAC 40 Edges Up On Vaccine Hopes

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Tuesday as positive news on the coronavirus front and signs of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations boosted sentiment.

U.S. biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. said it has concluded advanced exploratory talks to provide 80 million doses of its experimental coronavirus shot to the European Union.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement that the U.S. and China are seeing progress and are committed to taking steps to ensure the success of their Phase 1 trade deal.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 39 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,046 after climbing 2.3 percent on Monday.

EssilorLuxottica slid half a percent. The company said the Dutch District Court has dismissed its demands for disclosure of information from both HAL and GrandVision on how GrandVision conducted business during Covid-19.

LVMH gained about 1 percent. Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source that the luxury goods giant and U.S. jeweler Tiffany have extended by three months the deadline to complete their $16.2 billion deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.