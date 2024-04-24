News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Edges Up In Cautious Trade

April 24, 2024 — 05:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged up slightly in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors looked forward to earnings reports from some of the biggest technology and growth companies in the U.S.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 18 points, or 0.2 percent, at 8,124 after gaining 0.8 percent in the previous session.

Luxury group Kering plunged 8 percent after a profit warning and amid concerns about declining demand for its Gucci brand.

Eurofins Scientific slumped 5.6 percent after confirming its objectives for FY24 to FY27.

Orange declined 2.3 percent after reporting a marginal rise in first-quarter profit. Air Liquide dropped 1.4 percent on reporting a fall in sales for the first quarter.

Casino Guichard-Perrachon surged more than 4 percent. The company said it is embarking on a transformation plan aimed at aligning its organization with the Group's new scope.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.