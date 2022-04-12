Markets

CAC 40 Edges Lower On Inflation Worries

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Tuesday as Treasury yields surged ahead of U.S. consumer inflation data that is expected to show consumer prices gained the most in four decades.

Investors also looked ahead to the ECB meeting after minutes from the March meeting turned out to be hawkish.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 47 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,509 after closing 0.1 percent higher in the previous session.

EssilorLuxottica shares fell 1.7 percent. Luxottica Group S.p.A, an Italian eyewear company managed by EssilorLuxottica, said that it has entered into a preliminary deal to buy 1.72 million shares or 90.9 percent of the optical firm- Giorgio Fedon & Figli S.p.A. for 17.03 euros per share or 29.4 million euros.

The acquisition, expected to be completed by the end of June, allows the acquirer to enter the packaging and eyeglass cases industry.

