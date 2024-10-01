News & Insights

CAC 40 Edges Lower In Lackluster Trade

October 01, 2024 — 04:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks were slightly lower on Tuesday, with fears about the sustainability of the country's finances back in the spotlight.

Media reports suggest that the executive is mulling a range of plans to reduce the public deficit, including a temporary tax on companies making more than €1 billion per year.

Earlier today, France's manufacturing PMI posted a slight rise in September but still pointed to a downturn in the industrial sector at the end of Q3.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 0.1 percent at 7,627 after losing 2 percent the previous day.

Eurozone inflation figures along with the U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI and JOLTS job openings data may garner investor attention as the day progresses.

