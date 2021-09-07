CAC 40 Edges Lower In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged lower in cautious trade Tuesday as investors assessed the global outlook against the backdrop of rising Delta coronavirus cases and signs of a slowdown in the economic recovery.

Market participants also looked ahead to Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank, which may act to slow down its massive bond-buying program in light of recent stronger-than-expected inflation data.

Earlier today, the Reserve Bank of Australia pressed ahead with its decision to reduce bond purchases by A$1 billion a week this month but postponed its next review of the weekly pace from November to mid-February.

The benchmark CAC 40 index slipped 0.2 percent to 7,733 after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session.

Luxury stocks such as LVMH and Kering rose about 1 percent on hopes for more economic stimulus from China and Japan, as well as growing views the U.S. Federal Reserve will delay beginning asset tapering.

