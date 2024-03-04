News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Edges Lower In Lackluster Trade

March 04, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks were slightly lower on Monday as investors kept a close eye on tensions in the Middle East and awaited cues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony due this week for fresh insights into the monetary policy outlook.

The testimony is scheduled for two days March 6 and 7.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is expected to freeze interest rates again this week amid a complex economic landscape.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 10 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,923 after ending marginally higher on Friday.

BNP Paribas added 1.5 percent. The financial services major has announced the launch of a share repurchase program of 1.055 billion euros.

The repurchase period will begin on March 4, and will end no later than April 23.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.