CAC 40 Edges Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged lower on Tuesday, a day after the Brexit divorce deal faced fresh blockade from the United Kingdom Parliament.

Brexit has been a waste of time and energy, Jean-Claude Juncker said during a European Parliament debate where Donald Tusk warned that a no deal Brexit would always be Britain's fault.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 23 points, or 0.41 percent, at 5,624 after rising 0.2 percent the previous day.

The downside remained capped after U.S. President Donald Trump said that negotiations over an initial trade deal with China are advancing and that the first phase of the trade deal will be signed in November

Imerys shares fell more than 10 percent after the specialty minerals firm cut its outlook for 2019.

Defense firm Thales lost 2 percent as it reported a 6 percent fall in order intake for the first nine months of the year on organic basis.

Total SA rose 0.6 percent. The oil and gas company has decided to double the production capacity of its affiliate Synova to meet growing market demand for high-performance recycled materials.

