CAC 40 Edges Lower Amid Omicron Jitters

(RTTNews) - French stocks opened lower on Friday as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant added to uncertainty about the economic outlook.

Some of the rapid at-home Covid-19 tests available in the U.S. may not accurately pick up the new super mutant Omicron variant, the country's top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said.

Worries about monetary policy tightening and U.S.-China tensions also weighed on markets.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 10 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,994 after rising 1.1 percent in the previous session.

Automaker Renault fell 1.2 percent after industry data showed EU new car sales dropped 20.5 percent year-on-year in November, following a 30.3 percent slump in October. New car registrations decreased for the fifth successive month.

Vinci SA gained half a percent. The concessions and construction company announced that the Western Strasbourg bypass, A355, in eastern France was commissioned.

Plane maker Airbus was modestly higher on the back of recent order wins.

