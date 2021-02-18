CAC 40 Edges Higher With Earnings In Focus

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Thursday as investors reacted to mixed earnings reports and awaited the ECB's monetary policy meeting minutes.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,776 after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Planemaker Airbus tumbled 3.3 percent after it posted a full-year operating loss of 510 million euros and withheld a divided.

Similarly, telecom company Orange slumped 5 percent after reporting a fall in annual profit.

Power group EDF gave up 2.7 percent after reporting a fall in profit for 2020.

Grocery giant Carrefour advanced 1.7 percent after saying its like-for-like sales growth in 2020 was the best in the last 20 years.

Bouygues gained 1.5 percent. The construction and media conglomerate said it expects its 2022 current operating profit to return to the same level of 2019.

