CAC 40 Edges Higher On Optimism Over US Economy

August 09, 2024 — 05:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Friday as encouraging U.S. labor market data brought some relief to investors worried about a slowing economy.

Also, a measure of China's consumer price inflation surged to a five-month high, providing much-need positive news on the world's second-largest economy.

The dollar hovered close to a one-week high against major rivals in Asian trade while gold edged down slightly as traders pared bets on big rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 62 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,309 after falling 0.3 percent the previous day.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were up between 0.8 percent and 1.4 percent.

